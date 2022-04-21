Nicki Minaj Drops Video For “We Go Up” With Fivio Foreign, But Threatens to Delay Her Album

Two of New York’s finest link up for one of the hottest joints in Hip-Hop. Queens native Nicki Minaj pulled up on Brooklyn’s own Fivio Foreign, and they both got it lit for the “We Go Up” video.

Nicki shows off her exclusive exotic car collection in the video before hopping on a private jet headed to Fivio. The two New Yorkers perform in front of a hot pink Lamborghini and lime green Ferrari. The two then link up for a block party with more custom exotic cars.

As excited as the Queen Barbie is with “We Go Up,” she’s not satisfied. Nicki took it to Twitter to urge the Barbs to engage themselves in the “We Go Up” video. If not, she’s stalling her album.

If y’all don’t do what needs to be done with the #WeGoUpVideo I will significantly and I DO mean significantly…delay the…the…the…oh what’s the word… oh! the album. That’s right. *sighs* the album *devil wears Prada Meryl Streep voice*. 🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 19, 2022

It’s uncertain when Minaj plans on dropping her album. She hasn’t released any detail on that subject just yet. What is certain is that if she doesn’t like the results from the video, she’s not dropping any time soon.

“We Go Up” is the third visual Nicki has dropped this year. Last month, in February, she dropped “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray and “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby.

As fans wait for the details on the album, enjoy “We Go Up,” directed by Andre “DreVinci” Jones, below.