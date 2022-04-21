The Diadora N9002 Philly is the second “Community Linx” product from hip-hop legend Raekwon, Diadora, and Foot Locker, Inc.

Community Linx is a franchise series that allows Raekwon to create product capsules in collaboration with and for local communities. Each capsule provides direct assistance to the community by providing local, up-and-coming musicians with tools, resources, and a plethora of information.

The Diadora N9002 Philly is a tribute to the City of Brotherly Love, and it comes in a specially designed box with landmarks from the city. The latest release comes in maroon, black, and grey, with a leather covering and a rubber outsole for further durability and grip. The heel features Raekwon’s trademark with a 3M twist. Beginning this Thursday, April 21st, the Philly-inspired Diadora N9002 will be available in men’s sizes exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports for $120. To purchase, go to the Foot Locker Philly Park West Community Store at 1575 N 52nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19131.

Twenty up-and-coming musicians from Philadelphia were invited to a Zoom session hosted by Mina Say What in support of the Diadora N9002 Philly. Raekwon spoke about his creative approach in turning a 16-bar verse into a storytelling track during a moderated chat at the conference.

The musicians will be back this week for an in-person performance in front of special guest judges, including Raekwon. Participants will compete in four rounds, with the winner receiving one-on-one time with Raekwon after the competition.

“This is an empowering program and allows young artists to be embraced by some of the legends,” said Raekwon. “Shoutout Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Diadora for helping bring my vision to life. We’re now in Philly with it on the heels of a successful NYC launch, and I’m excited to see what the city offers. There’s so much talent here, and we want to give people the opportunity to build and grow for the culture.”