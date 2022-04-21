Shortly after the infamous Oscar slap, reports stated Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith would address the viral moment on a forthcoming episode of Red Table Talk. The Facebook Watch show made its return on Wednesday and provided an opening statement on the alleged episode.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing,” the message reads. “Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

The first guest for this season is Janelle Monae. The outspoken LGBTQIA+ superhero and eight-time Grammy nominee explains why she no longer considers herself a woman and what prompted her to come out at the age of 32.

According to Radar Online, Will has declined invites to Good Morning America and The Today Show to discuss the matter. In the fall out of the slap, Will Smith released an apology to Chris Rock on Instagram and received a 10-year ban from the Oscars ceremony.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The moment has not stalled work for Will Smith as he is reportedly “flooded with offers.“