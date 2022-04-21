Shaq Says Divorce From Shaunie O’Neal Was His Fault and He Lived a “Double Life”

Shaquille O’Neal has had time to reflect on his divorce from Shaune O’Neal. The two split in 2011, and the NBA 75 team member revealed that it was his fault.

Shaq was a guest on The Pivot Podcast and claimed responsibility for the end of the marriage. “I’ve never talked about this, and I’m glad you guys asked because I don’t mind talking about this, but I was bad,” Shaq said. “She was awesome. She really was. It was all me.”

Shaq would reveal he “wasn’t protecting her and protecting those vows.” He also stated he was living a double life.

“She did exactly what she was supposed to do and gave me beautiful kids, take care of the house, take care of the corporate stuff,” Shaq said. “It was just all me. Sometimes, when you make a lot of mistakes like that, you can’t really come back from that.”

