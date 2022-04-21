Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco. In the final year of his rookie contract, Samuel told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that he had asked the 49ers to trade him. Samuel is unhappy with the way San Francisco has been using him and is uninterested in negotiating an extension.

After missing ten games in 2020, Samuel caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six TDs. Last season, Samuel was a triple threat all-purpose offensive weapon. Most of the 49ers’ offense production was centered around Samuel/

Samuel’s defection would leave the 49ers scrambling for a team otherwise ready to compete now. The 49ers lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFC Championship Game, and their defense ranked seventh in the NFL last season.

Advertisement

If the 49ers are interested in trading Samuel, they could benefit from getting excellent draft compensation for him, considering the 2022 NFL draft is loaded with a talented wide receivers draft pool.