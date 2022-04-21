SOURCE SPORTS: Joel Embiid to Drake After Game-Winner in Toronto: “I’m Coming For The Sweep”

SOURCE SPORTS: Joel Embiid to Drake After Game-Winner in Toronto: “I’m Coming For The Sweep”

Drake is such an easy target in Toronto. The 6ix God was courtside as the Toronto Raptors gave a spirited effort to get out of a 2-0 hole in their series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately for the Raptors, Joel Embiid had more spirit.

Joel Embiid dropped 33 points and 13 rebounds. The biggest of the three was a fadeaway jumper off the inbound pass, all-net, putting the Raptors on the brink of elimination.

JOEL EMBIID WITH THE HUGE THREE IN OT 😱 pic.twitter.com/VKpdy4HszF — ESPN (@espn) April 21, 2022

As Embiid strolled off the court, he immediately found Drake and screamed at him:

“That’s what you call a fuckin superstar! Get your ass on, I’m coming for the sweep too!”