Curren$y plays five songs on NPR’s Tiny Desk, combining three of his passions: automobiles, cannabis, and music. Curren$y plays fan favorites like “Sixty-Seven Turbo Jet,” “Address,” “Breakfast,” “Airborne Aquarium,” and “Mary” over the instrumentals of a live band against the backdrop of a 1965 Chevy Impala.

You can see the entire performance below.