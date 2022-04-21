Mike Tyson was on a Jet Blue plane Wednesday night, and an extremely intoxicated man would not stop provoking him. That man would then be on the receiving end of Tyson’s hands.

According to TMZ Sports, Tyson was flying out of San Francisco International and headed to Florida. A witness of the incident states he and his friends were boarding, and Tyson was initially cool with all the passengers.

The punched man took a selfie with Tyson, and then he began to taunt the star boxer. Tyson asked the man to relax, but the fighter continued to provoke the legend, eventually resulting in a barrage of punches.

The man was bleeding after the punches. He received medical attention and spoke to the police about the incident. You can see a video of the encounter below.

Tyson couldn’t possibly be more in the right https://t.co/xHUGCBuyTv pic.twitter.com/RzstEWxIgl — feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) April 21, 2022