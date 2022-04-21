Yo Gotti has signed Lil Poppa, a rising star from Jacksonville, to his CMG label.

The 22-year-old rapper joins Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blocboy JB, and others on the stacked CMG roster. Gotti’s CMG label will collaborate with Interscope Records to further develop Poppa and provide the groundwork for his career.

It’s official Lil Poppa ✍🏾 Welcome to The Team



We Continuing to Build & Invest Back into Da Culture .. P.s #CMGRecords 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/eXLxiOsxNB — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) April 20, 2022

Poppa most recently released Blessed, I Guess in 2021, which featured collaborations with Toosii and Seddy Hendrix. The Jacksonville native was previously dubbed the “First Alert” artist on SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation.

Advertisement

Poppa’s signing is the latest proof of CMG’s rapid growth, and it demonstrates Gotti’s ability to spot talent from all across the country. At the CMG Press Conference in Los Angeles over Super Bowl weekend in February, the CMG mogul announced that he had signed Sacramento hip-hop star Mozzy.

The acquisition of Poppa to CMG caps off a successful week for the label, which saw 42 Dugg and EST Gee’s collaborative album, Last Ones Left, launch at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 charts.