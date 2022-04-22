21 Savage To Perform at ‘Summer of Peace’ Event for Atlanta Teens

21 Savage is one of the most ferocious rappers in Hip-Hop, but he’s always been a peace advocate. His philanthropy efforts impact communities just as great as his music does.

To combine his art and advocacy, 21 Savage has agreed to perform Atlanta’s first-ever “Summer of Peace Anti-Gun Violence” initiative.

In an effort to combat a summertime spike in youth gun violence, local leaders announced Atlanta’s first-ever “Summer of Peace Anti-Gun Violence” initiative where Rapper #21Savage is set to perform.| MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/IXt08RaTva pic.twitter.com/Uc6YNGNe7E — CBS46 (@cbs46) April 21, 2022

Yesterday, Atlanta city officials and several local leaders gathered to announce this event. The “Summer of Peace Anti-Gun Violence” is a private event that will take place on May 5 at the campus of Clark Atlanta University. It’s expected to be 500 teenagers from the Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools in attendance.

Savage isn’t new to giving back. Last year the Grammy Award-winning rapper held his sixth annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive” and provided school supplies to thousands of kids and families.

In 2019, St Laurent Don donated $25,000 to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

He released his sophomore LP, I Am > I Was, in December 2018. He gifted $16,000 in Amazon gift cards to youngsters who attended the album’s companion interactive Motel 21 activation in Decatur, Georgia.

He also visited several colleges and STEM schools in metro Atlanta, along with U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), to lead 21st Century Banking Workshops, cross-topic fireside chats featuring discussions on financial capabilities, career opportunities in the music business, gang violence, and gun control.

Despite the Slaughter Gang leader’s musical graphic musical content, he has always promoted peace. It’s evident in his tweets. Below is a few 21 Savage tweets where he’s sending a positive message.

I’m doing everything in my power to give back and calm the violence until I’m gone ! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) February 23, 2022

Peace Unity And Love All 2021!!! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) January 28, 2021

i wish all this violence would stop it seems like it’s more hate than love in the universe right now ! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) July 12, 2021