Last week a transgender model revealed an alleged relationship with Benzino. The woman is Shauna Brooks, and she was the target of Benzino in a rant on social media. Hitting Twitter, Benzino shared DMs with Brooks and gave a stern message: “You keep lying on me I am gonna hunt you down and Im going to jail.”

This person has crossed a dangerous line and I’ve already accepted that at 56 years old I will die now or go to jail for the rest of my over my name, reputation and legacy. This weirdo mf is playing with y’all, not me. He/she still haven’t said that we never met in person. pic.twitter.com/6kUlu6nDl1 — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 21, 2022

“This person has crossed a dangerous line and I’ve already accepted that at 56 years old I will die now or go to jail for the rest of my over my name, reputation and legacy,” Benzino wrote. “This weirdo mf is playing with y’all, not me. He/she still haven’t said that we never met in person.”

Benzino would go forth with threats to anyone attempting to hurt his legacy.

Anybody, and I mean anybody who had written a blog or on YouTube tryna make money off of this is about to be sued, this internet will get someone killed for real, and know this, on my mother I dare a mf to say something IN PERSON to me about this false bs, — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 21, 2022

I will put two in your face, continue with my day or night and call my lawyer to make sure he’s on point with my bail situation, get bailed go to trial and what happens happens. I will go to jail for the rest of my life over this. I’ve lived a great life and will sleep good.. — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 21, 2022

So keep same energy when you see me in person and I hope you willing to die for yours and I’m READY TO DIE FOR MINES. Signed RAYMOND E SCOTT AKA BENZINO AKA RAY DOGG AKA THE ZSTER. 📃 — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 21, 2022

Shauna responded online with receipts: