Sean “DIDDY” Combs will host the “2022 Billboard Music Awards,” according to MRC and NBC (BBMAs). This year celebrates the 25th anniversary of Diddy’s first Billboard Music Award, which he received in 1997 for his multi-platinum album No Way Out. Diddy will also serve as executive producer, reimagining the experience and bringing together the greatest in entertainment, with some surprises in store.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said DIDDY. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

Previously, the first round of performers for the “2022 Billboard Music Awards” (BBMAs) were announced. Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the headliners.

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion will perform at the BBMAs for the first time in what promises to be an exciting show. This year’s winner of the Top Rap Female Artist award from 2021 is up for the same award.

Latto, a Top Rap Female Artist finalist and breakout rapper, will perform for the first time on the BBMAs stage. Her Platinum hit single “Big Energy” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, making Latto the first female rapper to have a #1 record in Pop, Rhythm, and Urban Radio with a single.

In addition to those performers, Mary J. Blige will receive the prestigious Billboard Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The ten-time BBMA winner will do a magnificent performance as part of the honor, which will be one of the most unforgettable moments of the evening. The BBMAs will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and stream live on Peacock.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” said Blige. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

Tickets to attend the show are open to the public. Prices per ticket start at $90 and are available for purchase HERE.