DreamDoll’s new single “Ice Cream Dream,” featuring French Montana, is out now on District 18 Entertainment/Warner Records, just in time for summer.

Raekwon’s masterpiece “Ice Cream” from Only Built 4 Cuban Linx is reimagined in this new banger. DreamDoll performs a series of raunchy, and raw bars against this familiar audio experience before issuing a warning: “Don’t hit me if it ain’t about the C.R.E.A.M.“

DreamDroll will join Fivio Foreign on his nationwide tour that starts this May. You can see the full dates here.

