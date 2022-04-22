Latto will play an intimate hometown show at The Tabernacle on Saturday, April 23 to commemorate the end of her sold-out 777 tour. Rotation—Amazon Music’s hip-hop/R&B brand—will stream her show for fans on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app to commemorate the chart-topping rapper’s historic return.

The stream will begin at 8 p.m. EDT and will be a celebration of Latto’s new album 777, which is out now on RCA Records. Saucy Santana, Kali, Asianae, and J Young MDK, Latto’s openers, will also be streaming sets on Rotation.

“The 777 tour has been an incredible experience, and for my last night on tour, I wanted as many of my fans to be able to experience it. By livestreaming my show with Rotation and Amazon Music, I’ll be able to celebrate the end of my tour with all my fans around the world,” said Latto.

Advertisement

Latto made history earlier this week when her blockbuster hit track “Big Energy” scored #1 on Top 40 Radio, making her the first female rapper to ever have a #1 record at Pop, Rhythm, and Urban Radio with the same single.