Fresh off the news of joining the CMG family, Lil Poppa is back to the music. The Jacksonville star has announced his new project Under Investigation III set for April 27.

The new project is introduced to fans via the new single “H Spot,” bringing in label head honcho Yo Gotti. The new single comes with a new video, where Poppa pulls up in a yellow Ferrari sliding down MLK and right into the trap where stacks are being counted at the table. He then joins Gotti in the kitchen with a couple of packs and the Pyrex port. Under Investigation III will be the first project released by Lil Poppa since Blessed, I Guess in 2021. You can see the new video below.

Lil Poppa, the 22-year-old rapper, joins Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blocboy JB, and others on the stacked CMG roster. Gotti’s CMG label will collaborate with Interscope Records to further develop Poppa and provide the groundwork for his career.

It’s official Lil Poppa ✍🏾 Welcome to The Team



We Continuing to Build & Invest Back into Da Culture .. P.s #CMGRecords 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/eXLxiOsxNB — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) April 20, 2022

Poppa’s Blessed, I Guess in 2021, which featured collaborations with Toosii and Seddy Hendrix. The Jacksonville native was previously dubbed the “First Alert” artist on SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation.