King Push is officially back. Pusha T has returned with his fourth album, It’s Almost Dry, which is entirely produced by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

The new album features the singles “Neck & Wrist”, “Diet Coke” and “Hear Me Clearly.”

“I had the best of both worlds in regards to production and in regards to two people that actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me that I feel are both really great,” Pusha T said to Charlamagne in an interview previewing the album. “This body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavy on either side…you get the whole spectrum. It’s my most well-rounded body of work.”

Advertisement

Speaking with Complex, Push added: “This is a legacy thing with me. This is all about being great. This is the realest real estate in hip-hop, and I’m the Martin Scorsese of it. I’m the novel. I’m the fucking Godfather trilogy.”

You can hear the album below and check for the tour dates here.