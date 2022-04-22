The MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in 2022 will pit the MLS All-Stars against a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX.

The game will be held at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United, and will be a rematch of the 2021 All-Star Game, in which the MLS All-Stars defeated the LIGA MX All-Stars in penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation, thanks to two jaw-dropping saves by New England goalkeeper Matt Turner and a game-winning penalty kick by FC Dallas academy product Ricardo Pepi.

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game is part of MLS and LIGA MX’s trailblazing cooperation, which includes significant soccer events such as Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup, and is dedicated to providing continuing competitive chances to enhance both leagues.

“Last year’s match between the MLS All-Stars and the LIGA MX All-Stars was the most competitive MLS All-Star Game ever, and we’re pleased to renew the rivalry between the two leagues this summer,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “Our partnership with LIGA MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota. Beyond the game, All-Star Week will celebrate our sport with a series of cultural and community initiatives for the passionate soccer fans of the region. From the first day through the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, it will be an unforgettable week in Minnesota.”

“For LIGA MX it was a great experience to play in the MLS All-Star Game for the first time last year. The players gave their all to represent our league and everyone enjoyed an unprecedented game, where the fans of each of our 18 teams came together to support the LIGA MX team,” said Mikel Arriola, Mikel Arriola, Executive President of LIGA MX. “For us, the opportunity to relive this experience in 2022 is exciting and fills us with pride, but we are committed to preparing ourselves in the best way, and with our best players, to seek a win, and of course, revenge against MLS.”

The match will be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN and Univision, in Canada on TSN and TVA Sports, in Mexico and Latin America on ESPN, and in more than 190 countries worldwide on ESPN. The kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

You can learn about all of the MLS All-Star events here.