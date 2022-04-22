Southside teamed up with Travis Scott and Future to deliver a new track just before the summer called “Hold That Heat.” Southside created a trippy trap beat that fits the style of both Travis and Pluto.

Travis takes over the course with the repetitive anthem style hook, using a deep cadence in his voice he raps;

“Hold that, hold that heater (Yeah, yeah, Pluto) Hold that, hold that heater (Yeah, yeah) Hold that, hold that heater (Cactus Jack) Hold that, hold that heater (Yeah, yeah) Hold that, hold that heater (Yeah, yeah) Hold that, hold that heater (Yeah, yeah) Hold that, hold that heater.”

The horror film-inspired music video opens with the 808 Mafia producer smoking a blunt, staring at himself in the mirror. Travis is rapping his verse while weirdly holding a leach with a pet alligator, and Future does his verse in a rotating red hallway.

It’s unclear who’s project this song will appear on. Southside’s last album came in 2022 when he collaborated with Doe Boy on Demons R Us. Future just announced that his album would drop on April 29, and Trav is still promoting Utopia.

Travis Scott has been slowly revamping his image since his 2021 Astroworld massacre. He’s launched Project HEAL and has made a few appearances. He also makes an appearance on Kanye West’s Donda 2. Over the weekend, although he didn’t take the stage at Coachella, he did perform at the Revolve x Bootsy Bellows After Party.