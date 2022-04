Memphis superproducer Tay Keith releases “Lights Off,” featuring Lil Durk and Gunna. The new single is packed with melodic flows, effortless cool, and an evolved version of Keith’s signature sound. “Lights Off” is the lead of a new era for the Drumatized (DOA) label.

“I want to show that I can do a lot of different shit,” Tay Keith said of the single. “I feel like this is an elevation.”