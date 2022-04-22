The Weeknd and Kaytranada collaborate on a remix of “Out Of Time.” Dawn FM, his fifth studio album, has had over 2 billion streams worldwide, including 160 million for the song “Out Of Time.”

The Weekend released the music video for “Out Of Time” earlier this month. Cliqua directed the video, which starred Jim Carrey, also featured in the song, and South Korean model and actress HoYeon Jung. The Weeknd’s earlier songs “Blinding Lights” and “Starboy” were also certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The Weeknd becomes only the sixth solo artist to get three diamond digital single awards with these certifications.