Will Smith may have a lot of work offers but Netflix isn’t one of them. According to Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, Netflix is giving up on a sequel to Smith’s Sci-Fi action film Bright. The sequel’s cancellation is not associated with the slap of Chris Rock.

Just last summer, a report cited the film was in the final stages of creating a script, bringing back Smith, Joel Edgerton, and director David Ayer. Netflix’s Fast and Loose film, which stars Smith, is now in slower development.

Smith’s show with National Geographic is experiencing a delay; however, the show will continue. Outside of those two projects, Bad Boys‘ latest sequel is still in development.

Advertisement

NatGeo has delayed the start of production on its big Will Smith show following the Slap. But it's still happening.



Netflix has also abandoned plans to make a sequel to Brright, but that is unrelated to the incident.@chrispalmeri https://t.co/rj5T5RNc3y — Lucas Shaw (@Lucas_Shaw) April 21, 2022

According to The Mirror, industry experts expect Will Smith to be invited to the small screen to establish his comeback and could appear in lesser budget action films.

Marketing consultant Jeff Kelly stated his ban was “harsh” but expects Will Smith to recover due to Hollywood’s obsession with a redemption arc. “Smaller budget companies will want to bring him on board to make movies, most likely in the action genre, using his name and cache, which they believe audiences still value.”

Another option would be television. With the Oscars being silver screen dominant, a return to TV for Big Willie is possible. “The Oscars centers on films, so TV networks hiring him in some capacity are not off the table.”