After a stressful flight from San Francisco where he had to put hands on an annoying passenger, Mike Tyson decided that the best way to blow off steam was actually by sharing a joint with rapper Rick Ross and wrestling legend Ric Flair and just blowing smoke.

Tyson was seen with Slick Ric and Ricky Rozay at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference afterparty at LIV Miami smoking and joking, probably about the knockout incident on his JetBlue flight just 24 hours earlier. Tyson was reportedly scheduled to speak at the conference, but his appearance was apparently cancelled after the passenger beatdown video went viral.

As we previously reported, a viral video shows Tyson brutally putting the beats on a flight passenger who has now been identified as Melvin Townsend, II, with eyewitnesses saying Townsend was visibly intoxicated and continued to provoke the boxing legend. It was even reported that Townsend threw a water bottle at Tyson, but his lawyer denies that claim.

Advertisement

“When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited,” the lawyer told TMZ. “At first, their interaction was cordial. At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner. This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson.”