On Wednesday, April 20th, HOT 97’s Heavy Hitter, DJ Pretty Lou celebrated his 4th annual birthday and benefit concert for cancer research at Irving Plaza in New York City.

Performances included a soulful set by Suzann Christine, energy-charged sets by CJ and King Bulova, B-Lovee gave a birthday shout-out to Kay Flock during his set. J.I. the Prince of NY performed some of his fans’ favorite hits. Dream Doll and Capella Grey performed “You Know My Body.” Additional performances included Nemz, Baby Boy Slimee, Soribel, Lito, Deon Young, Rowdy Rebel, and Black Goon.

Fat Joe, who has been a close support system throughout Lou’s seven-year battle with Leukemia, returned to the plaza to close out the show, performing classics and newer hits. Joe stated, “Whatever was donated in the event, I’ll double it.”

During an intermission, Lou stated that the night was dedicated to his mother as he revealed that she is battling lung cancer. He explained to the audience that he almost canceled the concert due to the news, but his mother said, “No amigo, the concert goes on.” Before the show, he told her, “If I fought and won, I need you to win too.”

The concert was hosted by HOT 97’s Mia Belle and Power 105.1 FM‘s Len Boogz. Notable attendees included Hot 97’s DJ Enuff, Hot 97’s DJ Camilo, DJ E. Stylez, Sexxy Stace Face, Maserati Maine, Gorilla Nems, Iman Nunez, Prince Lawrence, Marty Fresh, 5ive Mics, and more. Sponsors included Color Works and Bell Mistubishi.

The proceeds of this year’s event went directly to the Hebert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, which treated Pretty Lou. Premium boutique and lifestyle brand, Extra Butter donated an additional four thousand dollars to the charity event.

J.I. the Prince said, “Pretty Lou ’s a warrior, a champion.”