If 50 Cent says, he got you, better believe it. The music and film mogul recently defended his Shady label boss Eminem after Jay-Z addressed the Real Slim Shady as “the white boy.” 50 responded by saying Jay-Z is trying to look like a “gay painter,” as Hov’s look is similar to the legendary late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Now Curtis Jackson is defending another artist in the Hip-Hop community, his rival Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray. 50 and Benzino have been feuding for a while now, but that didn’t stop 50 from backing his daughter. Coi Leray has been the butt of a social media joke since arriving in the rap game. After she dropped her Trendsetter album, the anecdotes kept coming. She became even more of a victim of internet bullying when fans learned that she reportedly sold only 11 thousand copies in her first week.

50 Cent has heard enough of it and has stepped in. Not even mentioning Benzion’s name, 50 took it to social media to warn fans about the Coi Leray hate. Despite selling only 11k on her first week, 50 still thinks Coi Leray is a star and wants to bring her to a t.v near you.

“Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coi_leray,” he wrote. “I’m gonna make her show up on your Tv. STOP worrying about a first week WORK. GLG GreenLightGang #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi.”

Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coi_leray I’m gonna make her show up on your Tv😆🛑STOP worrying about a first week WORK. GLG🚦GreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/fA6yvxUezj — 50cent (@50cent) April 24, 2022

Since taking over the cable television industry, 50 has been breeding stars or revitalizing careers. He made Big Meech’s son Lil Meech a star for his acting in BMF, and he even cast Jeremih in Power Book IV: Force.

Currently, 50 Cent is off television for six months, but he will return to STARZ for the upcoming season of BMF and the Power series.