Bobby Shmurda pulled up on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast. One of the legendary stories about Shmurda was willing to do more time behind bars to make an easier road for his friend. That lets you know any type of snitching was off the table for him. While talking to Ak, Bobby stated the industry is full of snitches and advocated for civilians to live in their own world and not worry about snitching. Those words perked 6ix9ine’s ears who launched a verbal attack on the Brooklyn star.

“I never seen migos throw Bobby on a song while he was in jail … talk about “real nikkas” but as soon as he came home they wanted to ride his wave to get hot.. I didn’t owe him nothing and I sent him 40,000 in jail after stoopid,” 6ix9ine etched online.

You can see it below.

