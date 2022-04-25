D Smoke, a two-time GRAMMY nominee, collaborates with R&B musician Agnez Mo on a remix of her hit “Patience” and Arin Ray’s new comeback single “The Mood.”

The “Patience” Remix, which was first released in February, has a heartfelt lyric from D Smoke about self-control and acceptance through a breakup. The song and music video are a continuation of the Indonesian artist’s prior collaborations with artists such as French Montana, Juicy J, and Steve Aoki.

With his new sensuous video “The Mood” featuring D Smoke, Arin Ray triumphantly returns to the scene. Ray has a night of sexual escapades with the visuals starring lady, directed by Arin and Whipalo. As she feasted on his dulcet lyrics and unending kisses, he satisfies her appetite. D Smoke slithers his way into the song with steely wordplay despite not being in the video,” rapping: “While Arin feasts on the apple of his eye, D Smoke slithers his way into the song with steely wordplay despite not appearing in the video,” rapping: “Wrapped in her legs, she got me mummy’ed up.”

