Drake Trolls Joel Embiid After Raptors Game 4 Win: “What Happened to That Sweep, Jojo?”

When it looked like the Philadelphia 76ers were ready to sweep the Toronto Raptors out of the first round of the playoffs, Joel Embiid had some jokes for Drake. The Raptors managed to get a win on the board and Drake is back to the trash talk, delivering a message on Instagram.

“What happened to that sweep, Jojo?” he captioned the story. “See you when you get back.”

Drake reacts to the Raptors getting a win against the Sixers & trolls Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/oH7U6Fye3O — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) April 24, 2022

Earlier in the weekend, Embiid hit a game-winning three and strolled off the court, he immediately found Drake and screamed at him:

“That’s what you call a fuckin superstar! Get your ass on, I’m coming for the sweep too!”