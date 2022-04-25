Every Song From Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Simultaneously Chart on Spotify

Pusha T’s reputation for being an exquisite trap rapper is on full display as fans love his new album, It’s Almost Dry. The 12-track album Pusha released on April 22, has every song on Spotify’s top 200 chart.

The “Grinding” rapper retweeted a tweet from Chart Data with the emoji eyes when he discovered the news.

Pusha’s last album, Daytona, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in June 2018 and charted for seven weeks. It’s Almost Dry features Kanye West, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Labrinth, Pharrell, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi, and more. Pharrell and Kanye West both produced the album.

Listen to Pusha T’s new joint below and tell us what your favorite track is.