Lil Baby told the truth when he tweeted out, “I’m coming.” Since then, the 4PF general has been flooding the game with music. During Lil Baby’s recent surge, he’s dropped videos for “Right On” and “In a Minute.” He also dropped “2 Step” with Ed Sheeran, a video dedicated to Ukraine, and he’s not done yet.

Lil Baby is set to drop an album soon, and he’s preparing fans with many new drops. He took it to Twitter to make the announcement.

I’m dropping two more videos this week 🤯 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) April 23, 2022

It is uncertain when the “Drip Too Hard” rapper will drop his project, but he’s clearly in that mode. His two joints, “Right On” and “In a Minute,” have entered the Billboard Top 100, making Lil Baby the youngest artist in history to score 100 Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Advertisement

“Right On” entered the chart at No. 13, while “In A Minute” is currently at No. 14. This milestone puts Lil Baby in a historical category. Only a handful of artists have reached triple digits in Billboard hits. Other artists with 100 or more entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart include Drake (260), Glee (207), Lil Wayne (180), Taylor Swift (166), Kanye West (135), Future (132), Nicki Minaj (123), Elvis Presley (109), Chris Brown (107), Jay-Z (104), and Justin Bieber (103).

While waiting for Lil Baby to drop his two new videos, fans can enjoy all the new joints below.