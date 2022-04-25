After fans clamored for it, Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Plan B” is available to fans. After the release, Megan answered a couple of questions online, most notably about the song’s inspiration.

When a Twitter user asked what made Megan create the song, she responded: “I was just venting Abt experienece I’ve had in relationships I’ve been in the past.”

The new single samples Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu-Tang Clan. The single is out before the superstar rapper returns to the stage for weekend two of the festival.

Megan has been on a roll lately, having teamed up with Dua Lipa to record their explosive collaboration “Sweetest Pie” in March, presently in the Top 10 on mainstream radio. She was honored with the Trailblazer Award and a spectacular performance of “Sweetest Pie” at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she also performed “Sweetest Pie.”

You can hear “Plan B” below.