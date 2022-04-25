Nicki Minaj has been getting the rap girls in line for the past few weeks. At the top of the year, the mother of one released back-to-back singles featuring Lil Baby titled “Bussin” and “Do We Have A Problem,” which went viral on TikTok. Aside from her fiery collabs with Coi Leray and BIA, Minaj still has her foot on the pedal. She recently released her highly anticipated single and music visual to “We Go Up,” featuring Fivio Foreign.

Although Nicki Minaj has recently hopped on tracks with a few artists, Erica Banks seems to think that the Young Money rapper is wasting her bars on rappers who “can’t rap.”

“I said I agree that Nicki kinda f*ck with the girls who can’t really rap when you got the girls over here who really do. Now some people might get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth. Everybody can’t rap. … I’m saying it because not everybody’s going to say it,” Banks said in an interview.

As the interview clip circulated the internet, Nicki Minaj would call out all rappers to test their pens in the studio on her. “We Go Up” instrumental featuring Fivio Foreign. “Going once Going twice. Are there any ‘rappers’ that would like a verse on the WGU remix?” she tweeted. The instrumental is on iTunes. F*ck it up & send it to me. thats WTF EYEEEEEE USED TO DO but that is I and I am him. Slim THICK wit da tilted brim.”

With a few days passing, Atlanta native Akbar V would join the chat as she dropped her freestyle to the drill instrumental. “Oh ok. B*tches still rap?” Minaj commented under the post on TheShaderoom.

“I thought the new b*tchs just do tweets & interviews. Waiting on the ghost & I ain’t talkin bout Casper. I ain’t talkin bout a btch car either dont GAS [gas pump emoji] HER. [fire emojis] My bad. Let’s go akbar.” In her caption, Minaj added, “Say the word & I’ll [ghost emoji] spook u btchs. Tmrw y’all ? Don’t play.”

It seems as though Minaj has co-signed Akbar V’s freestyle. Femcees Cupcake and Omeretta would be next to hop on the challenge. Omeretta posted a preview of her verse with the caption “WGU Remix [looking eye emojis] Should I drop?”

Who would you like to hear on the WGU remix? Check out Akbar V and Cupcakee’s freestyle to the WGU instrumental below.

Akbar V just dropped her remix to the #WeGoUpChallenge 👀🔥 @NICKIMINAJ



pic.twitter.com/7XJbhWwfqW — Nicki Minaj Access 🦄 (@AccessMinaj) April 21, 2022