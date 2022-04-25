An album from Post Malone has already been confirmed. Now he’s allowed fans to hear what’s soon to come. On April 22, the “Rockstar” artist took to Instagram to share some new music from his forthcoming twelve carat toothache, arriving in May.

Post Malone shared unreleased tracks, including Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, and The Kid LAROI. Before he played the music, he gave fans insight on what to expect from him. He said he “put his heart and soul into it and couldn’t wait for everybody to hear it,” He wanted everybody to hear it.”

[Thread]: Post Malone's Instagram Live with new songs pic.twitter.com/0IKRIRlnUR — Mr. Morale (@markusevec02) April 23, 2022

Wasting Angels by Post Malone Feat. The Kid LAROI pic.twitter.com/YEgfhj2hxO — Laroi Talks (@LaroiTalks) April 23, 2022

twelve carat toothache will be Post’s follow up to his 2019 Hollywood’s Bleeding, one of Malone’s two Billboard 200 No. 1 albums. Malone also has four Hot 100 No. 1 hit, three of which placed on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs ranking: “Circles,” “Sunflower,” and “Rockstar” (featuring 21 Savage).

Although we know that an album will arrive next month, the actual release date is still a mystery. There are only a few weeks until May, and the count down for Twelve carat toothache will begin.

Until then, fans can enjoy the is led by the single “One Right Now,” which arrived last November and features an assist from Republic labelmate The Weeknd.