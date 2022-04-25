They say if you’re going to dream, dream big! Anyone aspiring to be a rapper better get on the move after a video with Snoop Dogg telling his prices may inspire anyone to pick up a mic.

In a sit down with the Full Send Podcast, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg says that he is charging artists 250,000 dollars for 16 bars on a track and then an additional 250,000 to appear in the music visual, but it comes with a catch.

“And when its time to do the video its time to do the video I need another 250 up out of you, and you only got an hour so get to filming,” the rapper states.

Further into the podcast, the rapper goes down his list of the newer generation rappers he likes. “Who do I fucking really like? I like NBA Young Boy, Da Baby, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Future, Gunna, Young Thug, Jack Harlow, Benny the Butcher … it’s a lot of motherf*ckers I like.”

Would you pay 500,000 for a feature from Snoop Dogg? Check out clips from the interview below.