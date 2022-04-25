Fresh off his fantastic trilogy fights with Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury returned to the ring to a hero’s welcome at Wembley Stadium. The 94 thousand in attendance witnessed what might have been the Gypsy King’s last dance.

Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte with a devastating right hook in the 6th round. Whyte managed to get up but staggered into the corner, and referee Mark Lyson waved it off at the 2:59 mark of the round.

IF YOU COME AT THE KING… @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/MROXsQGQD0 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 23, 2022

After the fight, Fury reflected on his legendary undefeated career, and it appears he is content with walking away from the sport at this time.

“Now it’s all done I have to be a man of my word. I think this is it, it might be the final curtain for The Gypsy King and what a way to go out!” Fury said to the fans at Wembley Stadium.

It isn’t clear where Fury will rank among all-time great heavyweights in boxing history. For right now, he is without question the sport’s best heavyweight in the sport today.