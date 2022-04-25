Vinyl Release of ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Pushes Tyler, the Creator Back to No. 1 on Billboard 200

Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost has catapulted back to the No. 1 album in the country due to a vinyl album release. According to Billboard, Tyler released the vinyl edition of the album, pushing it from No. 120 to No. 1.

Call Me If You Get Lost earned 59,000 equivalent album units in the last week, a 507% jump. 51,000 of those units were vinyl sales.

.@TylerTheCreator’s ‘CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST’ breaks the record for the biggest vinyl sales week for an album by a male artist since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991 (49,500).



It also scores the biggest vinyl sales week for a hip-hop album. pic.twitter.com/EGrQRgzLhS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 24, 2022

Just last month, Tyler, the Creator won his second Best Rap Album Grammy for his Call Me If You Get Lost album. In 2020, Tyler got a W for his IGOR album. Tyler was not on hand at the Grammys but released a brief statement of “thanks wow yeah” on Twitter.

Call Me If You Get Lost features Lil Wayne, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Brent Faiyaz, Domo Genesis, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell, and more. The album is hosted by DJ Drama.

You can hear the album below.