Over the weekend at a concert at South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena, DaBaby has gotten himself into another scuffle and this time it was his own artist.

No reports have explained what transpired before blows were thrown, but a now viral video shows someone who appears to be DaBaby unsuspectingly swinging on a bigger man who is reportedly Wisdom Awute, an artist on DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. Only a few punches were thrown between the two men before security intervenes, but no police were called and no report was filed in the incident.

With all of the legal trouble the North Carolina is facing, that can only be good news because DaBaby has more than his share of cases to face. A man was recently shot on his property, but t he rapper claims self defense. Also, he is still facing legal ramifications because of the bowling alley scuffle, but that case seems to have stalled due to the details involved.

#DaBaby tried to knock out his artist #Wisdom backstage at a concert 👀🥊 What do y'all think happened? pic.twitter.com/gs66HVKtuN — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 23, 2022

Some may not remember, but 21-year-old Awute was alleged to be the shooter in a June 2021 shooting in Miami Beach, where DaBaby was questioned and released. Awute, along with another assailant, was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.