Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about the alleged shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. Appearing on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Hot Girl Meg is tearful as she remembers the night. The night took a turn when she was ready to leave a party but everyone else wanted to stay.

“I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy,” Megan said. “All I hear is this man screaming. And he said, “Dance, bitch” and he started shooting.”



Megan confirmed that the man [Tory Lanez] was standing up in the car, leaning out the window when he shot.

“I didn’t want to move too quick, like ‘cause I’m like, ‘Oh my god. If I take the wrong step … I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.’”

