Just weeks before signing his deal with Interscope Records, North Carolina slang spitter DaBaby was involved in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jaylin Craig in a local Walmart. The charges were eventually dropped due to DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, claiming self defense in the fight.

Now four years after the shooting and DaBaby seeing his share of headlines for the past year, never-seen-before security footage shows the before and after of the fatal shooting of Craig.

The case was never investigated as an attempted robbery as DaBaby had claimed, but. gun was found on Craig. The charges were dropped after a key witness and a Walmart employee never showed up to testify in court.

The footage below was never shown in court during DaBaby’s trial.