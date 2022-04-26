Former Source magazine owner Benzino can’t get 50 Cent to climb in the ring to settle their differences, so former pop star Aaron Carter looks to be Benzino’s next target.

Celebrity Boxing’s Damon Feldman reported that Carter is slated to fight the Love And Hip Hop star with the contracts already signed. According to Feldman, the main event boxing match is set for June 11 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

READ MORE: Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Advertisement

The public back and forth isn’t enough to get Fif to lace up the gloves; despite the claims of federal snitching, Fifty has been silent since the match has been announced.

This is Carter’s second match, and he hopes to redeem himself from his first loss against Lamar Odom.

No word on the fight’s purse, but it must be a lot for Carter to want to come back for seconds.