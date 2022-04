Bobby Shmurda is living! So much so that he has decided to pause his sex life. On Sunday, Bobby hit Twitter and revealed his penis has an injury, and it may be the result f a woman with a tongue ring.

“Had the worst day ever,” Bobby wrote. “not having sex for 6 months.”

In a second tweet, Bobby gave an update on his sexual requirements. “New rule I am no longer talking to girls with [tongue] [rings].”

Advertisement

Had the worst day ever 🤦🏽‍♂️ not having sex for 6 months 😭😭😭 — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) April 24, 2022

New rule I am no longer talking to girls with 👅💍……✌🏿 — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) April 25, 2022