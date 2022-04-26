On Monday, former US President Donald Trump was found in contempt of court. A New York judge decided that Trump refused to comply with the state Attorney General’s request for his financial records as part of the inquiry into his enterprises.

According to Politico, Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered Trump to pay $10,000 every day until he obeys Attorney General Tish James’ subpoena for documents. The ruling comes after James filed a contempt action earlier this month.

“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Judge Engoron said at New York County Supreme Court.

Advertisement

James and Trump have been engaged in proceedings for three years. Throughout this time, Trump has provided misleading assets and statements. Additional resistance from the Trump Family includes fighting requested testimony. James would like Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. to take participate in the questioning. This past February, the Trump family appealed a decision by Judge Engoron for testimony.

In February, Trump made headlines for applauding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. “Here’s a guy who’s very savvy … I know him very well,” Trump said about Putin. “Very, very well. By the way, this never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable. This would never have happened.”

Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin for declaring two eastern Ukrainian areas independent and describing the invasion as a “peacekeeping” mission. “I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine, Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,” Trump said. “So, Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?”