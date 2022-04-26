It’s official, new Future is near. A few weeks ago, the Atlanta native announced that it was time for a new album, and it’s coming this Friday. On April 29, Pluto is set to release I Never Liked You. Future took it to social media to reveal his ninth studio album’s name and cover art.

I NEVER LIKED YOU — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 25, 2022

On the cover art, Future stuck with the GQ look as he is in the back of an exotic car, looking very unbothered. HNDRXX is laced in a maroon-fitted suit, with the matching sleeping mask to cover his eyes.

When Future announced his album date, he didn’t give a name, but he did name drop a few features. Kanye West, Babyface Ray, and FKA twigs are all set to be on the project.

I Never Liked You is the first album from the Freeband Gang President since his 2020 release of High Off Life. Although fans didn’t get a project from Future in nearly two years, he’s been working. He recently produced Kanye West’s DONDA 2. He Dropped a verse on Gunna’s “pushin’ p” and just recently did a collaboration with producer Southside and Travis Scott, “Hold That Heat.”

If I Never Liked You tops the charts, this will be Future’s seven consecutive No.1 album. Will it go? We’ll have to wait and see. I Never Liked You drops Friday, gear up!