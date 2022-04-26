It’s official, new Future is near. A few weeks ago, the Atlanta native announced that it was time for a new album, and it’s coming this Friday. On April 29, Pluto is set to release I Never Liked You. Future took it to social media to reveal his ninth studio album’s name and cover art.
On the cover art, Future stuck with the GQ look as he is in the back of an exotic car, looking very unbothered. HNDRXX is laced in a maroon-fitted suit, with the matching sleeping mask to cover his eyes.
When Future announced his album date, he didn’t give a name, but he did name drop a few features. Kanye West, Babyface Ray, and FKA twigs are all set to be on the project.
I Never Liked You is the first album from the Freeband Gang President since his 2020 release of High Off Life. Although fans didn’t get a project from Future in nearly two years, he’s been working. He recently produced Kanye West’s DONDA 2. He Dropped a verse on Gunna’s “pushin’ p” and just recently did a collaboration with producer Southside and Travis Scott, “Hold That Heat.”
If I Never Liked You tops the charts, this will be Future’s seven consecutive No.1 album. Will it go? We’ll have to wait and see. I Never Liked You drops Friday, gear up!