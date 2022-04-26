John Legend debuted his Las Vegas residency, “Love In Las Vegas,” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this past weekend.

“Love In Las Vegas,” an experience created particularly for Zappos Theater and sponsored by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, features Legend’s greatest hits. Legend’s incredible full band performs the show, which is a vibrant, colorful celebration of love and coming together, sentiments echoed on Legend’s GRAMMY Award-winning seventh studio album, Bigger Love, and accompanying 2021 headline tour, which resulted in multiple sold-out shows and rave reviews in the press. “Used to Love U,” “Penthouse Floor,” “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” “All of Me,” and “Green Light” are among the tunes from Legend’s early career featured in the special, only-in-Vegas event.

THE WORK’s “Love In Las Vegas” is the brainchild of Creative Director Rob English and Executive Creative Producer Ashaya Robinson, as well as Creative Producer L.J. Alexandre-Strong, Alec Spear’s Production Design, Immanent’s screen visuals, and TJ Hoover, Josh Lowenstein, and Kevin Labitan’s Lighting Design.

John’s longtime stylist Dave Thomas partnered with Richfresh on all of Legend’s looks and clothing, allowing for a vivid choice of designs for the residency.

John is accompanied on stage by an eleven-piece band, three singers, and, for the first time, eight dancers under the direction of Jemel McWilliams, Artist Director, and Choreographer. Craig Fishback, Kiira Harper, Jade Johnston, Dondraico Johnson, Tyrik Patterson, and Ramone Wilkinson are among the choreographers.

Ticketmaster.com/JohnLegendVegas is now selling tickets and VIP packages for events until October 29, 2022, with all shows starting at 8 p.m.