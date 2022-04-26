Lizzo just released her epic new single “About Damn Time,” and now she’s announcing The Special Tour, a run of extensive North American arena performances with special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto. The tour, which is produced by Live Nation, begins on September 23rd in Sunrise, FL, and continues through November, with stops in New York City on October 2nd and Los Angeles on November 18th. Fans who presave the album will receive early access to purchase tickets.
Beginning Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time and ending Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. local time, American Express® Card Members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public. Lizzo has been an American Express partner for a long time, celebrating Pride with the brand in June 2019 and finishing out the 2021 season of American Express UNSTAGED in Miami last December with an amazing performance for Card Members. American Express is continuously working to improve your music experience #withAmex, from early ticket access to special artist merch to innovations like wearable payment technology at music festivals.
Lizzo and T-Mobile have teamed up as the official wireless partner for The Special Tour, giving T-Mobile consumers access to stage-front pit and fantastic lower bowl seats at every U.S. tour stop, even at sold-out events! Un-carrier users may purchase Reserved Tickets at first-day prices starting 30 days before each event — just another way T-Mobile rewards its consumers for becoming customers. Visit https://www.t-mobile.com/music for more information.
Lizzo’s new album, Special, is set for July 15. You can see dates for the tour below.
September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum