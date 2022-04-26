Lizzo just released her epic new single “About Damn Time,” and now she’s announcing The Special Tour, a run of extensive North American arena performances with special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto. The tour, which is produced by Live Nation, begins on September 23rd in Sunrise, FL, and continues through November, with stops in New York City on October 2nd and Los Angeles on November 18th. Fans who presave the album will receive early access to purchase tickets.

Lizzo’s new album, Special, is set for July 15. You can see dates for the tour below.

September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum