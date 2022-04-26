Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Friend Kelsey Sent a Message to Her Security Saying Tory Lanez Shot the Rapper

Megan Thee Stallion sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings for an exclusive interview. Covering all things before and after the alleged shooting of her by Tory Lanez, Thee Stallion highlighted her former friend, Kelsey Nicole, who sent a text message to Megan Thee Stallion’s security guard.

The two messages, shown on CBS, read “Help” and “Tory shot Meg.” You can see a screenshot of the message below.

CBS News obtains text messages in which Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey texted her security after she was shot:



"Help, Tory shot Meg."

During the conversation with Gayle King, Hot Girl Meg is tearful as she remembers the night. The night took a turn when she was ready to leave a party but everyone else wanted to stay.

“I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy,” Megan said. “All I hear is this man screaming. And he said, “Dance, bitch” and he started shooting.”

Megan stated Lanez was standing up in the car, leaning out the window when he shot. “I didn’t want to move too quick, like ‘cause I’m like, ‘Oh my god. If I take the wrong step … I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.’”