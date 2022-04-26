Kid Cudi and Kanye West joined Pusha T on “Rock N Roll” from the It’s Almost Dry album. When the tracklist hit the web, Cudi revealed that he is not cool with Kanye but opted to keep the song on the album in support of King Push.

“So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” Cudi wrote on Twitter. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

The feud started after Ye shared a photo of a handwritten note on Instagram. The block letters in all-caps read: “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now.” Cudi is a friend of Pete Davidson, Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new bae.

Appearing on Shade 45, King Push stated he would let the two have it their way. “I think right now, I’m going to just let them have their space. You couldn’t even imagine the amount of talking I had to do just in regard to getting the record for the album cleared.”

Pusha added, “Cudi is definitely very strong-willed. He’s standing on what he’s standing on…He’s always been the one to stand next to me. Regardless of what’s going on, whatever…It’s always been like that.”

You can hear it from Pusha T below.