Uplifting the community once again, GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum hip-hop superstar Quavo and apparel brand, Legends proudly present the 2022 annual Huncho Day celebrity charity football game on Saturday April 30, 2022 at FCF Campus at Pullman Yards. Becoming a legendary event in its own right, the yearly game has consistently attracted some of the most recognizable names in sports, music, and entertainment as it benefits various causes. This year, proceeds from sponsorships, corporate contributions, and ticket sales will be donated to the Tender Foundation and The Quavo Cares Foundation, a 501(c)3.

Tickets and VIP packages are available HERE.

Regarding the big game, Quavo commented, “This is my favorite day of the year! There’s nothing better than getting together with friends and family and playing a little ball for the community. Hope y’all come through. See you on the field!”

Advertisement

Renowned for its star power, this year’s Huncho Day only ups the ante. Tyreek Hill, Quavo, Mecole Hardman, Richie LeCounte, Offset, DK Metcalf, Alvin Kamara, Cam Newton, 2 Chainz, and many more will suit up for the big Celebrity Charity Game. The day also includes a High School Youth Game (Huncho Team vs. Cam Newton’s Team) and two FCF Evening Games—Evening Game 1 (Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz) and Evening Game 2 (Knights of Degen vs. 8oki). The games will stream live with play-by-play commentary courtesy of Greg Mescall and Ryan Shazier.

In previous years, Huncho Day has played host to everyone from Justin Bieber, Jack Harlow, MGK, and Gucci Mane to Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Terrell Owens, Odell Beckham, Willie McGinest, and more.

Huncho Day remains close to Quavo’s heart. He played quarterback in high school and has found a way to give back to youth in Atlanta with this unforgettable day of sports, education, music, and the arts.

Stay tuned for more from Quavo soon! Don’t miss Huncho Day.

2022 CONFIRMED PLAYERS

Tyreek Hill – Dolphins

Quavo – Musician

Mecole Hardman – Chiefs

Richie LeCounte – Browns

Offset – Musician

DK Metcalf – Seahawks

Alvin Kamara – Saints

Cam Newton – Free Agent

Brad Chubb – Broncos

Marlon Humphrey – Ravens

D’andre Hopkins – Cardinals

Zion Clark – Athlete/Motivational Speaker

2 Chainz – Musician

DeAndre Swift – Lions

Deebo Samuel – 49ers

Derwin James – Chargers

Von Miller – Bills