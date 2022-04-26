The 2022 Nike MLB City Connect Series returns with the Nike Kansas City Royals City Connect Jersey.

The Nike MLB City Connect Series is a celebration of each club’s own personality, traditions, and values that bring its fans together. Each design pays homage to the club’s rich history while also pushing the boundaries of what a baseball uniform can be.

The Nike Kansas City Royals City Connect uniform is inspired by the city’s stunning water features and is created with the same splash and boldness. On April 30th, this outfit will make its on-field premiere, giving every spectator a chance to experience the Royal treatment.

Advertisement

The City of Fountains is known around the world for its stunning water monuments. The Nike Kansas City Royals City Connect uniform is created in the same splashy, bold style as the rest of the team’s gear. A design depicting falling fountain water sits in the center, inspired by Kansas City’s renowned art deco aesthetic. It has a crown that pays homage to the city’s rich baseball tradition. The powder blue and white strips around the sleeve openings are reminiscent of vintage 1970s and 1980s jerseys. Meanwhile, an homage to the city’s more than 200 water fountains may be found above the jock tag. This uniform, with its striking style and one-of-a-kind features, allows every fan to feel like a Royal and proudly wear their blue.

Nike MLB City Connect fan wear, which includes authentic and replica jerseys, sweatshirts, and tees for men and women, will be available at retail following the unveiling. The Nike Kansas City Royals Jersey from the Nike MLB City Connect Series will be available on April 25 on the Nike App and nike.com, as well as at select retail locations and the MLB Flagship Store (NYC).