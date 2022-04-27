070 Shake has announced her sophomore album, YOU CAN’T KILL ME. The lead single “Skin and Bones,” produced by Dave Hamelin and mixed and mastered by Mike Dean, coincides with the announcement of the new project. The Noah Lee-directed visuals for “Skin and Bones” were shot in Los Angeles. A limited number of unique “YCKM” and “Skin and Bones” clothing is now officially available for pre-order on 070 Shake’s online store, in addition to the release of her new single.

Following the release of YOU CAN’T KILL ME, 070 Shake will go on a headline North American tour, with many dates already sold out or limited availability. The 20-city tour gets off on May 7th in Detroit, with stops in Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Houston, and Phoenix, and concludes in June with four sold-out gigs in Los Angeles.