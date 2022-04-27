Chef Action Bronson has his eyes set on the depths of Hell…Michigan. Bronson and DJ Pauly D are headed to the area for a celebration of the MTN DEW Flamin’ Hot product’s return.

MTN DEW Flamin’ Hot is THE Official Drink of Hell….Michigan and the city will host a one-night-only event, To Hell with MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT, on April 30. Fans from across the country can pull up to hear Pauly D spin fire records, while Action Bronson will bring an epic menu invoking the flavor of the Internet in the form of Hot snarks to match the spicy and sweet combination of MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT. MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT is available nationwide at all major retailers and convenience store locations in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. cans.

Is it getting hot in here? Or is it that new Mtn Dew Flamin’ Hot® gear just hit the Dew Store?https://t.co/Abg6TJYi5r pic.twitter.com/uVJ2AgERz2 — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) April 26, 2022

“I had a blast coming up with these recipes for MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT and I mean who else can say they whipped up the finest grub in Hell?” says Chef and Rapper, Action Bronson.

Ahead of the pulled-up to the free event at – 42.4338° N, 83.9845° W, Action Bronson spoke with the Source about the event.

What let you know that DEW was the brand that you wanted to align with?

Action Bronson: MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT is a legacy brand known for its wild take on flavor and taking everything to the extreme. That’s what I do every day!

What in this campaign stood out to you as a brand experience?

Pauly D’s involvement stood out to me as a unique part of the brand experience.

Historically, what are your earliest memories about DEW?

My earliest memory of DEW includes being stoned and enjoying it with pretzels.

Your new album Cocodrillo Turbo is on the way – what can we expect from you in this stage of your career?

You can expect explosive explosions. Everything taken to the next level.

Artists sometimes carry goals into each release. Was there one that closely aligned with you for this album?

If it ain’t a Grammy, I ain’t doing it. I want 10 Grammys all coming from this album.

What single was your favorite to create in this set?

I love every song on this album. It’s hard to choose just one – It’s like picking a child. Picking just one would be a travesty to me.